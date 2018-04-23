Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Signs RFA tender
Williams has signed his restricted free-agent tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Chargers gave Williams a second-round tender to ensure he wouldn't receive any offer sheets. The contract locks him in for a $2.9 million salary in 2018, with the chance to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if he doesn't sign an extension. The Chargers have a crowded wideout room that also includes Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams. The team presumably hopes its second-year wideout will be ready to absorb some of the snaps and targets that went to Benjamin and (Tyrell) Williams last season. The Chargers could clear up the logjam by releasing Benjamin, who has a non-guaranteed $5.75 million base salary, per OverTheCap. While it might seem like an obvious move in the context of the team's plans on offense, Benjamin provides additional value as one of the top punt returners in the league. He and (Tyrell) Williams both were hyper-efficient with their limited targets last season.
