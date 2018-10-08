Williams caught all three of his targets for 66 yards in the 26-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It only took five weeks, but Williams finally crossed the 50-yard receiving threshold Sunday, thanks almost exclusively to a 48-yard bomb from Philip Rivers that started at the team's own two-yard line. Despite trailing just Keenan Allen in terms of yardage, Williams three targets were less than that of Allen, Melvin Gordon, Mike Williams and tied with Austin Ekeler. In other words, Williams position on the receiving hierarchy is the same as it has been throughout the opening portion of the 2018 season.