Williams secured his only target for 21 yards in the Chargers' 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Williams drew the start alongside Keenan Allen and made good on his sole target, which came on Los Angeles' first play from scrimmage. The fourth-year pro will need to produce consistently to hang on to his current No. 2 receiver role this season, considering that last year's seventh overall pick Mike Williams is fully healthy and has the talent to potentially wrest the job if he stays clear of the injury bug. Williams will look to keep building momentum for the regular season during next Saturday night's exhibition against the Saints.