Williams caught two of this three targets for 22 yards and also carried the ball once for 14 yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.

Through three weeks Williams has put together a measly seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, while teammates Keenan Allen (17 catches, 219 yards, one touchdown) and Mike Williams (11 catches, 189 yards, three touchdowns) have thrived in the Chargers' high-octane offense. Dating back to Week 3 of last season, Williams has crossed the 50-yard receiving threshold just four times, and has tallied just two games with more than five receptions during that stretch. At this point, it's fair to suggest that fantasy owners may want to cut bait for a higher-upside option, as it will likely take an injury to someone above Williams on the depth chart in order to present him with more opportunities.