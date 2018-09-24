Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Struggles to see many targets
Williams caught two of this three targets for 22 yards and also carried the ball once for 14 yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.
Through three weeks Williams has put together a measly seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, while teammates Keenan Allen (17 catches, 219 yards, one touchdown) and Mike Williams (11 catches, 189 yards, three touchdowns) have thrived in the Chargers' high-octane offense. Dating back to Week 3 of last season, Williams has crossed the 50-yard receiving threshold just four times, and has tallied just two games with more than five receptions during that stretch. At this point, it's fair to suggest that fantasy owners may want to cut bait for a higher-upside option, as it will likely take an injury to someone above Williams on the depth chart in order to present him with more opportunities.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies 48 yards in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Scores late touchdown•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Healthy for opener•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Misses Saturday's contest•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Bothered by foot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...