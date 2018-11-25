Williams (quadriceps) will be active Week 12 against Arizona, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has yet to miss a game this season, but his status for this one was in question after failing to take the practice field Wednesday and registering limited sessions the next two days. He'll now be cleared to take the field against a tough Arizona secondary that ranks in the league's top 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing receivers.

