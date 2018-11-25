Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Suiting up vs. Cardinals
Williams (quadriceps) will be active Week 12 against Arizona, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has yet to miss a game this season, but his status for this one was in question after failing to take the practice field Wednesday and registering limited sessions the next two days. He'll now be cleared to take the field against a tough Arizona secondary that ranks in the league's top 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing receivers.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Game-time call for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited to two receptions•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Makes four catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...