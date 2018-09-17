Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies 48 yards in win
Williams caught all three of his targets for 48 yards in the 31-20 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Williams surpassed his Week 1 receiving totals Sunday, but that's hardly a positive sign for fantasy owners as the fourth-year wide receiver has put together a modest 56 yards through two weeks. Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen once again received the largest share of the targets, relegating Williams to merely the fourth or fifth receiving option. And given Mike Williams continues to make waves, this time catching his first touchdown pass, it remains to be seen if Tyrell can wiggle his way back into prominence on the Chargers' explosive offense.
