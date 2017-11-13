Williams snagged two of his five targets for 49 receiving yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Williams actually led all Chargers receivers in total yardage, as the offense mainly revolved around dump-off passes to running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. A 30-yard reception by the second-year pro did equal the Chargers most explosive play of the afternoon, but given Williams' unsightly 59 percent catch rate, he's essentially a boom-or-bust player. While 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, hasn't seen much of an increase in snaps, it feels like only a matter of time until the Clemson product wiggles his way into a more prominent role, likely at the expense of Tyrell Williams.