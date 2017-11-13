Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies 49 receiving yards in loss
Williams snagged two of his five targets for 49 receiving yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Williams actually led all Chargers receivers in total yardage, as the offense mainly revolved around dump-off passes to running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. A 30-yard reception by the second-year pro did equal the Chargers most explosive play of the afternoon, but given Williams' unsightly 59 percent catch rate, he's essentially a boom-or-bust player. While 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, hasn't seen much of an increase in snaps, it feels like only a matter of time until the Clemson product wiggles his way into a more prominent role, likely at the expense of Tyrell Williams.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite six targets•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Just one catch•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches three passes in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited to one catch Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Set to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...