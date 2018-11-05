Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies another touchdown
Williams caught two of his three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Seahawks.
After a dismal start to the season in which Williams caught 10 passes for 126 yards across the first four weeks of the season, the fourth-year wide receiver has tallied 12 catches for 325 yards to go along with four touchdowns in the subsequent four weeks. Much of that has production has come from big plays, but it's worth noting Williams has caught at least two passes in every game so he's at least somewhat involved in the offensive plans on a week-to-week basis. Williams and the Chargers will travel to face the Raiders next week.
