Williams will sign with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams, who caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five TDs with the Chargers last season, joins a revamped Raiders receiving corps that will be led by splashy trade acquisition Antonio Brown. With returnee Jordy Nelson also in the mix, the fantasy prospects of QB Derek Carr are looking up, thanks to the team's notable offseason upgrades.

