Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Will test injury
Williams (quadriceps) will test his injury during pre-game activities Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams will need to demonstrate he can move at full speed, otherwise he'll sit out Week 12 against the Cardinals, scheduled to kickoff 4:05 PM ET. Mike WIliams and Travis Benjamin are ready to fill in if Tyrell Williams can't go.
