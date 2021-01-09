Taylor completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards across two different games in the 2020 season.

The veteran really only played one game, starting the season opener before a medical accident left Taylor with a punctured lung which forced rookie Justin Herbert into the starting lineup. The 2020 No. 6 overall pick ran off with the job from there, eventually setting a number of rookie passing records en route to being a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. With Taylor set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, the 31-year-old could try to catch on with another team who may give him an opportunity at a starting job.