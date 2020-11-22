Taylor (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The veteran was considered questionable with the injury to his ribs, but he'll be suiting up for Sunday's contest. Taylor will continue to serve as the backup to starter Justin Herbert.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Officially questionable for Week 11•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Ribs still bothersome•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Will dress against Raiders•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Practicing fully again•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Questionable again Week 8•