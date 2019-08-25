Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: As many rushes as completions
Taylor completed six of nine attempts for 61 yards and rushed six times for 34 yards in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.
Taylor played the first three series and was able to lead a 12-play, 58-yard mark that culminated in a Mike Badgley 40-yard field goal. The mobile veteran actually led the Chargers in rushing yardage on the night and appears firmly entrenched as Philip Rivers' primary backup to start the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...