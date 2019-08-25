Taylor completed six of nine attempts for 61 yards and rushed six times for 34 yards in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Taylor played the first three series and was able to lead a 12-play, 58-yard mark that culminated in a Mike Badgley 40-yard field goal. The mobile veteran actually led the Chargers in rushing yardage on the night and appears firmly entrenched as Philip Rivers' primary backup to start the season.

