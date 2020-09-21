Coach Anthony Lynn said in his post-game interview after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs that Taylor (chest) was suffering from chest pains during pregame warm-ups and is at the hospital, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact nature of Taylor's chest pains is still unclear at this time, but it's concerning that he needed to go to the hospital after leaving in pregame warmups. Rookie Justin Herbert got the start with Taylor sidelined and topped 300 passing yards in the 23-20 overtime loss, so it's possible Herbert will remain the starter even when Taylor is cleared to return, though there's still no established timetable regarding Taylor's return. For now, Lynn says that Taylor will remain the starter if healthy.