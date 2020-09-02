Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Wednesday that Taylor will get the start Week 1 at Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There was never any sign of a real competition, but it's nonetheless useful to have confirmation of Taylor's role. Training-camp footage from Hard Knocks hinted at Justin Herbert having some trouble learning OC Shane Steichen's offense, whereas Taylor is a 10-year veteran who already spent one season (2019) working with Steichen in Los Angeles. There's still a decent chance Herbert makes starts before the end of the season, but it sounds like Taylor should have a pretty long leash early in the year.