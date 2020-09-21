The Chargers consider Taylor (chest) week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor was admitted to the hospital due to breathing problems during pregame warmups Sunday, resulting in rookie quarterback Justin Herbert getting the opportunity to impress in his NFL debut. Coach Anthony Lynn said after the contest that Taylor, who has since been discharged from the hospital, will re-enter the starting lineup if he's 100 percent healthy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As such, the Chargers' starting signal-caller for Week 3 against Carolina may remain uncertain until later this week, after the team has had a chance to gather more information about Taylor's health.
