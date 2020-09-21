Taylor (chest) was discharged from the hospital Sunday night after being admitted due to breathing problems, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Per a team statement, Taylor's status for the Week 3 game against the Panthers will be determined later this week. Most importantly, the quarterback appears to be alright after having difficulty breathing prior to the kickoff of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
