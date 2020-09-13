Taylor completed 16 of his 30 attempts for 208 yards in the 16-13 win Sunday over the Bengals.

The veteran quarterback surprisingly did little with his legs, finishing the afternoon with six carries for seven yards. Taylor struggled to get in sync throughout the first half, routinely opting for safe throws while rarely looking downfield. A 33-yard strike to Hunter Henry did set up a field goal at the end of the half, which seemed to propel the offense out of its funk, but even then Taylor and company saw only a modest bump in passing yardage in the second half. The trio of Henry, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen unsurprisingly warranted most of Taylor's attention, but dynamic pass-catching back Austin Ekeler was mysteriously absent in the passing game plan as he caught his lone target for three yards. A heavy emphasis on the rushing attack masked Taylor's inefficiencies on offense in the come-from-behind effort, but it was hardly a sterling debut for the new starting quarterback.