Doctors have advised Taylor, who suffered a punctured lung this past Sunday, not to play "indefinitely," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Taylor's injury occurred just before Week 2's kickoff against the Chiefs, when a team doctor accidentally punctured the QB's lung while administering a pain-killing injection. We'll await official confirmation of Taylor's status from the Chargers, but at this stage, Justin Herbert is on track to start this weekend's game against the Panthers, at a minimum.
