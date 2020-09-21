Coach Anthony Lynn said in his post-game interview after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs that Taylor (chest) was suffering from chest pains during pregame warmups and is at the hospital receiving further evaluation, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact nature of Taylor's health situation is still unclear at this time, but it's concerning that he needed to go to the hospital after leaving in pregame warmups. Rookie Justin Herbert received the start with Taylor sidelined and topped 300 passing yards in the 23-20 overtime loss, but Lynn said that the veteran will reprise his role as the team's starter when healthy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Expect the Chargers to provide another update on Taylor's status before the team resumes practicing Wednesday.