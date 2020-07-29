Taylor is trending toward getting the Week 1 start at Cincinnati, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. "He'll probably be our Day 1 starter," coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers' season opener is more than six weeks in the future (Sept. 13), but Lynn seems to be deferring to the more experienced Taylor versus greenhorn Justin Herbert to direct the offense off the bat. On the other side of the coin, the team made Herbert the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, so there likely will be pressure at some point to see what the rookie can do. Taylor has only served in mop-up duty with the Chargers, tossing six passes in eight appearances. When he was given a chance as the Bills' regular starting QB from 2015 through 2017, he compiled a 22-20 record, completed 62.6 percent of his passes, and had per-16-game averages of 3,221 yards, a 19:6 TD:INT and 240 more yards on the ground.