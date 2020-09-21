Taylor missed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to complications from a pregame injection that was meant to help a rib injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor was briefly hospitalized because he experienced chest pains and difficulty breathing, and he's considered week-to-week moving forward. Rookie QB Justin Herbert performed well in Taylor's stead, but coach Anthony Lynn stated that Taylor will be the starting QB again once he's 100 percent, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.