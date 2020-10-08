Coach Anthony Lynn has announced that Taylor (ribs/chest) will back up Justin Herbert once he's cleared to play, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County reports.

The Chargers had originally planned to ease Herbert -- who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- into his anticipated role as the team's franchise QB, but that process was accelerated when he played very well after Taylor suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection to his rib area just before Los Angeles' Week 2 kickoff. If Taylor is unable to bounce back in time for Monday night's game against the Saints, Easton Stick will continue to serve as Herbert's backup in Week 5.