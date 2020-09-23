Taylor's lung was reportedly punctured accidentally when a Chargers team doctor administered a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's rib area prior to last Sunday's game against the Chiefs, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Taylor, who was listed as a full practice participant last Friday and didn't carry an injury designation into the weekend, received the injection to address cracked ribs. In the minutes leading up to kickoff, however, Taylor experienced chest pains and breathing problems, resulting in his hospitalization. Rookie Justin Herbert stepped in on short notice to start at quarterback Week 2, and he could be on track for another turn under center Sunday against the Panthers, as Taylor seems unlikely to be available by the end of the week.