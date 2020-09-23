A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor's lung prior to this past Sunday's kickoff while administering a pain-killing injection to the QB's rib area, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, Taylor, who was listed as a full practice participant last Friday with a listed "ribs" issue, received the injection to address cracked ribs, but afterward was forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Chiefs, while rookie Justin Herbert drew the start at QB. It's unclear how much time Taylor will miss, but it seems unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers.