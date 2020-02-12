Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: May get crack at starting job
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco implied Taylor and Easton Stick could have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2020, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Telesco didn't really get into details, merely mentioning that the team likes its internal options. With Philip Rivers set to sign elsewhere, the Chargers have often been mentioned as a sensible destination for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a probable first-round pick who recently was named Senior Bowl MVP. Taylor is under contract through 2020, while Stick -- a 2019 fifth-round selection -- is signed through 2022.
