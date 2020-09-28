Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that he's "not in a position" to rule Taylor (chest) out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor is recovering from both a punctured lung sustained Week 2 and cracked ribs suffered during the season opener, and Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that he's considered unlikely to face the Buccaneers. However, Lynn has stated on multiple occasions that Taylor will reclaim the starting job when fully healthy, so his chances of returning Week 4 can't be fully ruled out, but it looks as though Justin Herbert is at least trending toward receiving another chance to showcase his talents under center.