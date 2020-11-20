Taylor (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Taylor managed to suit up as Los Angeles' No. 2 quarterback Week 10 despite his lingering ribs injury, but he can't be considered a lock to take the field against the Jets. Easton Stick will slot in as the backup to Justin Herbert if Taylor can't go.
