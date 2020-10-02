site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Out again Sunday
Taylor (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay.
Officially, Taylor will miss a third consecutive contest due to his injection mishap prior to Week 2. In his stead, rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert will continue to lead the Chargers offense.
