Taylor (ribs/chest) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Taylor will miss his fourth consecutive game due to the pain-killing injection which accidentally punctured his lung prior to the start of the Week 2 game against the Chiefs. More importantly, coach Anthony Lynn confirmed earlier this week No. 6 overall pick, Justin Herbert, would be the starter moving forward once Taylor returned from injury. Easton Stick will act as the primary backup to Herbert on Monday.