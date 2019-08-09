Taylor completed all six of his passing attempts for 72 yards and carried the ball twice for 34 yards in Thursday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Taylor played the first two series of the contest with starting quarterback Philip Rivers given a veteran's night off. The 30-year-old certainly appears to have the edge for the No. 2 job in training camp thus far, with both Cardale Jones and Easton Stick struggling to put together consistent practices, but it's not out of the question Los Angeles could roster three quarterbacks come the start of the regular season. In any case, Taylor's performance Thursday did nothing to jeopardize his status as the primary backup to Rivers.