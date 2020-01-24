Taylor appeared in eight games during the 2019 season, completing four of six passes for 33 yards and one touchdown while adding 10 rushes for seven yards.

Taylor operated in a backup role for the Chargers this season, playing behind starting quarterback Philip Rivers apart from a few specialty formations. Rivers will become an unrestricted free agent once the 2019 season concludes, leaving Taylor, who has one year left on his contract, as the potential starter if Rivers decides to sign elsewhere. The Chargers could explore options in the draft, but Taylor's past experience as an NFL starter should give him a good chance of being the primary signal-caller for the 2020 season if Rivers explores other options.