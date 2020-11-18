Taylor was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor was able to suit up behind starting Justin Herbert for last Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he appears to still be battling the rib issue that forced him to miss games early in the season. The veteran will look to get healthy, but it appears he'll only have a chance to see the field again this season with an injury or poor play from Herbert. If Taylor was too miss Week 11, Easton Stick would assume back up duties for the contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Will dress against Raiders•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Practicing fully again•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Questionable again Week 8•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Won't go against Jaguars•