Taylor likely will start "most, if not all" of the Chargers' games this year, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

First-round pick Justin Herbert has acknowledged the difficulty of learning an NFL offense, facing the additional challenge of entering the league in a year with no OTAs or preseason. There hasn't been any hint of the rookie making a push for the starting job, nor does it sound like Herbert will be ready for action early in the year. Taylor might eventually find himself looking over his shoulder if he doesn't play well, but he should have some slack through at least the first month of the season. He'll start off with a Week 1 contest in Cincinnati, leading an offense that may not have Mike Williams (shoulder) in the lineup.