Chargers' Tyrod Taylor: Still "in driver seat" to start
Taylor is "in the driver seat" to start the 2020 season despite the selection of Justin Herbert No. 6 overall during the 2020 NFL Draft according to head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco, James Crepea of The Oregonian reports.
It's an interesting remark considering the head coach, general manager duo repeatedly iterated earlier in the offseason that Taylor was the obvious choice as a starter, so the change in language to a potential "competition" is worth noting. It still feels unlikely Taylor will cede snaps to the team's newest first-round pick immediately, if only because Herbert will likely take some time to get acclimated to the offense and his teammates in what could be an unconventional OTA period. Still, it seems likely there will be pressure from outside sources pushing Herbert into the starting lineup, particularly given his draft status compared to the less-heralded Taylor.
