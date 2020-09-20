Taylor injured his chest after pregame warmups Sunday, and as a result Justin Herbert started the Chargers' Week 2 contest against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Herbert's surprise start thus has a logical explanation, while it's not clear if Taylor will be called upon to enter the game, given that the Chargers have deemed his return questionable.
