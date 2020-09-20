Taylor (chest) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Taylor injured his chest following pregame warmups Sunday, which resulted in rookie Justin Herbert getting a surprise start at QB for the Chargers. Taylor's status will need to be monitored in advance of next week's game against the Panthers, but either way, a strong effort by Herbert on Sunday could lead to a quicker than anticipated ascension to the top of the team's depth chart for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
