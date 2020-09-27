Taylor (chest), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is unlikely to gain clearance to play Week 4 at Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In addition to dealing with the cracked ribs he sustained in the Chargers' season-opening win over the Bengals, Taylor is recovering from a punctured lung, the result of a misplaced injection he received from a team doctor prior to the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. Justin Herbert took over as the starter for that game on short notice and will likely be under center again for at least two more games, as doctors have advised Taylor to avoid strenuous activity for two weeks. Head coach Anthony Lynn has said that Taylor will reclaim the starting job when healthy, but the Chargers' thinking on that front could change depending on how well Herbert performs Weeks 3 and 4.