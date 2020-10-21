Taylor (ribs/chest) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Taylor had missed the past four games before the team's bye week after a pain-killing injection accidentally punctured his lung prior to the start of the Week 2 game against the Chiefs. It's certainly a great sign to see Taylor back healthy, but coach Anthony Lynn already confirmed earlier this season that Justin Herbert will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. With Taylor returning, he'll assume backup duties for Week 7 with Easton Stick relegated to the clear No. 3 option at quarterback.