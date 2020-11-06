Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Friday that Taylor (chest) will back up Justin Herbert against the Raiders on Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor was inactive for the past two games despite practicing fully, but he'll finally be active again in this battle of recently relocated west coast teams. He's unlikely to see the field barring an injury to Herbert, as the rookie has hit the ground running as a starter.
