Taylor (ribs/chest) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
The 31-year-old signal-caller has been inactive since a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain-killing injection prior to Week 2's matchup against the Chiefs. Though Taylor was capable of logging a full practice session Wednesday, the outlook of his injury has not progressed to the point where he is ready for game action. North Dakota State standout Easton Stick will serve as the backup quarterback Sunday should an injury arise to starter Justin Herbert.