Johnson carried once for seven yards and didn't draw any targets Monday in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Johnson turned his lone target in the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers into a 53-yard touchdown, but he didn't garner any looks from quarterback Justin Herbert across his five offensive snaps. The Chargers did, however, call his number on a run play on the team's first offensive snap of the night, with Johnson nearly turning it into a first down. Los Angeles should continue to make occasional use of Johnson's high-end speed on deep shots and gadget plays, but he probably won't see enough volume week to week to make for a reliable fantasy option.