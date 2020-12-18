Johnson's teammates, Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back), are both listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Allen and Williams could be on "a rep count," which suggests that Johnson could still see some extra snaps Thursday. That said, with the team's high-profile wideouts both in uniform, Johnson's appeal as Week 15 fantasy sleeper takes a hit.