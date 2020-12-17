With Mike Williams (back) not expected to play Thursday night against the Raiders and the status of Keenan Allen (hamstring) also in question, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnson could see an expanded role in the Chargers' Week 15 offense.

It's a context that could also result in added opportunities for Jalen Guyton, but it's worth noting that when Williams managed only two snaps in the team's Week 14 win over the Falcons, it was Johnson (54 snaps) rather than Guyton (61 snaps) who saw the biggest uptick in looks, as he caught six of his seven targets for 55 yards and a TD. For his part, Guyton caught one of his three targets for eight yards in the contest.