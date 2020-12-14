Johnson caught six of his seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 win Sunday over the Falcons.

Johnson, not Jalen Guyton, was the primary beneficiary following an injury to Mike Williams (back). Not only did the second-year wideout record his second career touchdown reception, he also got open for a critical 25-yard reception on the second-to-last play of the game to set up the game-winning 43-yard field goal. Against a vulnerable Raiders defense next week, Johnson could be an excellent late-season pickup across fantasy leagues depending on the health status of Williams.