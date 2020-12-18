Johnson caught three of his five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Jalen Guyton's 53-yard reception late in overtime allowed the speedy wide receiver to overtake Johnson in the terms of box-score bragging rights, but the 24-year-old was arguably the Chargers' main catalyst on a night which saw Mike Williams (back) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) play limited snaps. It's clear Justin Herbert and Johnson have developed a bit of chemistry this season, but expect the second-year wideout's fantasy value to fall back down considerably if the two aforementioned names are able to shake off their respective injuries before a Week 16 matchup against the Broncos.