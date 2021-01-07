Johnson caught both of his targets for 35 yards in the Week 17 win over the Chiefs. He finished the season with 20 receptions (on 26 targets) for 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson became a key piece in the Chargers offense towards the latter half of the season with Keenan Allen (hamstring/COVID-19) and Mike Williams (back) missing time. While the 24-year-old was often schemed open on deep passes resulting in a shockingly high average depth of target (20.2 yards), he saw two or fewer targets in all but four games this season and never played in more than 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps in any given game. It's possible a change in offensive philosophy with head coach Anthony Lynn now gone could allow for the undrafted free agent rookie to push Jalen Guyton out of the way for snaps as the No. 3 wide receiver, but it's not a formality given how the team has prioritized playing a field-stretching wide receiver despite rarely throwing to him.