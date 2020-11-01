Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was active for the past three games and had three rushes for 17 yards and a 53-yard touchdown reception, but he won't be suiting up Sunday. Joe Reed and Jason Moore will operate as the Chargers' depth wideouts.
