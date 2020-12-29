Johnson caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

Despite the absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Hunter Henry (reserve/COVID-19 list), Johnson put together easily his worst game in December, seeing just three targets despite a 77 percent offensive snap share. With a host of Chiefs players unlikely to play in a meaningless Week 17 contest and the possible return of the aforementioned injured pass catchers, Johnson's fantasy spotlight might wane to end the 2020 campaign.