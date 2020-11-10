Johnson caught his lone target for 50 yards during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders.
After being a healthy inactive last week, Johnson returned and put on one of his best performances, catching his second 50-yard reception of the season. Johnson is rarely used as a consistent target, but it's clear the team values his big-play ability, particularly with pre-game schemed opportunities. Until he starts to see more consistent snaps, however, he's simply not a relevant option in fantasy leagues.
